New dwelling judged to be incompatible with Gatwick Airport expansion
An appeal proposing the construction of a dwelling on land near Gatwick Airport, following the demolition of existing buildings, has been dismissed after an inspector concluded it would harmfully conflict with the future development of Gatwick Airport, harm the rural character of the countryside, harm neighbouring trees and fail to make adequate provision for affordable housing.
