Heritage asset harm overruled in listed building student accommodation conversion

The conversion of former offices in a listed building in a Lancashire city centre conservation area into 10 student apartments has been supported by an inspector who decided that it would not result in unacceptable living conditions for occupiers of the building and that harm to the heritage assets was outweighed by the scheme’s public benefits, which included works to improve the building’s historic legibility and the removal of modern additions, and giving a new lease of life to a once derelict building.

