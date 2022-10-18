Housing boost justifies major homes development in rural area

Outline permission has been granted for a development comprising 26 dwellings, access, public open space, community orchard and other associated works in the West Sussex countryside after an inspector ruled that while it was not suitably located in relation to a council’s spatial strategy for development, there was a need to boost housing land supply, the proposal would preserve the character and appearance of the area, and it would have adequate access to services and facilities by means other than private motorised transport.

