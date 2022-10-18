Special measures council cites high staff turnover in announcing 9-month delay to draft plan’s publication
The Essex authority that was stripped of planning powers for having too many decisions overturned at appeal is set to delay the publication of its new draft local plan by nine months, after officers said high staff turnover and “a lack of clarity of thinking” meant that the document had not been completed to an “acceptable standard”.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.