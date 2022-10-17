Predicted end to government method of assessing housing need ‘could reduce output in England to 140,000 homes a year'

The forecast replacement of the government's standard method for assessing housing need with a “vacuum” or “soft” housing targets will likely lead to “a much-reduced level of housing provision”, potentially cancelling out any boost to housing numbers delivered under the Truss government’s proposed deregulatory agenda, according to a consultancy.

by Michael Donnelly and Joey Gardiner