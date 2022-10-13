How ministers plan to increase housing delivery after scrapping centrally-set ‘targets’
Ministers have suggested that both the government’s national housing target and Whitehall-issued local housing need figures will be dropped under the new Truss administration. In their place, they are likely to rely on community benefit packages to win over local support for higher delivery, observers predict, as well as deregulated investment zones.
