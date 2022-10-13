How the government is likely to relax planning rules for onshore wind
Insiders say the government is likely to change both the National Planning Policy Framework and major infrastructure planning rules to remove the current hurdles facing onshore wind development. While residents and councils are likely to be increasingly receptive towards such schemes, moves to relax the relevant policies could still face political obstacles.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.