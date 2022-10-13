How the government is likely to relax planning rules for onshore wind

Insiders say the government is likely to change both the National Planning Policy Framework and major infrastructure planning rules to remove the current hurdles facing onshore wind development. While residents and councils are likely to be increasingly receptive towards such schemes, moves to relax the relevant policies could still face political obstacles.

by David Blackman

