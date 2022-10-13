Housing land supply shortage justifies new homes in strategic gap

An inspector has granted outline permission for up to 100 dwellings on land within a strategic gap between two Devon settlements, after concluding that the scheme’s urbanising effect and reduction in the site’s openness would occur within a landscape that was not highly sensitive, it would not result in coalescence or detract from the settlement’s attractive setting, there would be no unacceptable harm to European sites and there was a need to boost housing supply as the council could not demonstrate it had sufficient housing land.

