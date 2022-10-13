Housing and medical centre survive policy and European site concerns
An inspector has approved outline plans for a development of up to 180 dwellings, a medical centre and open space on the edge of a seaside resort in East Sussex despite concerns over conflict with development plan policies aimed at resisting development outside settlement boundaries and fears about harm to a number of European sites.
