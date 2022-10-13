College open space housing scheme thwarted by neighbourhood plan conflict
Plans to develop an area of open land at a college in a Gloucestershire town to provide 52 homes, a new sports pavilion and associated development have been rejected after an inspector held that the benefits of the scheme were outweighed by conflict with neighbourhood plan policies aimed at protecting important open spaces.
