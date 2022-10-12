Warehouse development overcomes noise impact and local area integration concerns
In granting permission for the construction of two large storage and distribution units on land earmarked for business use on the edge of a North Lanarkshire town, a reporter has rejected a council’s concerns that they would lead to unacceptable levels of noise and disturbance for residents living next to the site and fail to integrate successfully into the area.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.