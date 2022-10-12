Warehouse development overcomes noise impact and local area integration concerns

In granting permission for the construction of two large storage and distribution units on land earmarked for business use on the edge of a North Lanarkshire town, a reporter has rejected a council’s concerns that they would lead to unacceptable levels of noise and disturbance for residents living next to the site and fail to integrate successfully into the area.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.