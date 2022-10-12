Delay in determining application results in costs award against council
An inspector has allowed an appeal involving 29 residential units on part of an allocated housing site in a West Midlands market town and made a full award of costs against the council after concluding it had unreasonably delayed and sought to resist a proposal that should clearly have been permitted, having regard to its accordance with the development plan, national policy and other material considerations.
