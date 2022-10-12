Lack of viability evidence scuppers town centre compulsory purchase order

An inspector has refused to confirm a compulsory purchase order (CPO) in respect of a town centre site in east London, aimed at facilitating its comprehensive redevelopment for a wide mix of commercial, residential and community uses, after finding that insufficient information had been presented to demonstrate that the scheme was financially viable, so there was a reasonable prospect it would be delivered, and because the acquiring authority (AA) had failed to engage in adequate negotiations with affected parties.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.