Lack of viability evidence scuppers town centre compulsory purchase order

An inspector has refused to confirm a compulsory purchase order (CPO) in respect of a town centre site in east London, aimed at facilitating its comprehensive redevelopment for a wide mix of commercial, residential and community uses, after finding that insufficient information had been presented to demonstrate that the scheme was financially viable, so there was a reasonable prospect it would be delivered, and because the acquiring authority (AA) had failed to engage in adequate negotiations with affected parties.