Housing secretary 'considering PD and green belt relaxations in forthcoming planning shake-up’
Increasing the threshold at which developers are required to make affordable homes contributions, further permitted development (PD) changes and a relaxation of green belt rules for brownfield development are among the further sweeping changes to the planning system being considered by ministers, according to media reports.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.