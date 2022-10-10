Deadline for consultancy firms to enter our 2022 survey extended to Friday 14 October 8pm

The survey will be used to produce this year’s annual Planning Consultancy Market Report, which will be published in November.



It will be the 26th annual edition of the survey of the UK planning consultancy market.



Respondents to the survey benefit from the opportunity to update the whole sector on the extent of their professional resources, location of their offices and the extent of their activity in particular sectors.



Last year 100 firms, including most of the market leaders, completed the survey.



We have designed the form to be as quick to complete as possible, while still allowing us to gather enough information to provide a useful report to the sector.



The survey form has been emailed to previous respondents and other consultancy firms held in our records.



If you have not received the survey form, and would like to complete it, please contact Planning's reporter Samantha Eckford at samantha.eckford@haymarket.com



If you have any queries about the survey, please also contact Samantha.