Inspector cites 'very substantial' land supply shortfall in allowing 250-home appeal in AONB
A planning inspector has allowed an appeal for 250 homes on a site within the Cotswolds area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB), after concluding that “exceptional circumstances” existed to justify the development within the protected area, including the council’s “very substantial” housing supply shortfall.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.