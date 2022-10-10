Inspector cites 'very substantial' land supply shortfall in allowing 250-home appeal in AONB

A planning inspector has allowed an appeal for 250 homes on a site within the Cotswolds area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB), after concluding that “exceptional circumstances” existed to justify the development within the protected area, including the council’s “very substantial” housing supply shortfall.

by Michael Donnelly
Part of the appeal site (pic: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Derek Harper - geograph.org.uk/p/4225402)
Part of the appeal site (pic: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Derek Harper - geograph.org.uk/p/4225402)

