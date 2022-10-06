What we can expect from the planning and infrastructure bill
A new planning bill has been announced that aims to speed up consents for major infrastructure projects and revise environmental assessment rules. However, experts are unclear as to whether the bill will re-package reforms that are already underway and some warn that attempts to relax environmental rules may struggle to get through parliament.
