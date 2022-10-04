Room 106, ep23: Yet another new planning bill, the implications of the government’s promised investment zones and what we learnt at the Labour Party conference

The Planning team looks at industry's reaction to plans for new bill to speed infrastructure delivery, provides a roundup of the Labour Party conference, deep dives into the proposed investment zones and covers the latest consultancy acquisitions.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.