Room 106, ep23: Yet another new planning bill, the implications of the government’s promised investment zones and what we learnt at the Labour Party conference
The Planning team looks at industry's reaction to plans for new bill to speed infrastructure delivery, provides a roundup of the Labour Party conference, deep dives into the proposed investment zones and covers the latest consultancy acquisitions.
