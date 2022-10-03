Government presses investment zone applicant authorities to use promised streamlined consent system

Authorities bidding to host one of the government’s new deregulatory investment zones will have to agree in principle to - within the areas - use the promised new streamlined consent system, and accelerate delivery of existing permissions, as well as mitigate any environmental impacts created by development in the zones, newly-published documents have revealed.

by Michael Donnelly
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng (pic: UK Parliament)
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng (pic: UK Parliament)

