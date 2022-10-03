Planning legislation and policy for second homes and short-term holiday lets - outcome

Following a consultation on proposals to amend the development management system and planning policy in Wales to help local planning authorities manage second homes and short-term holiday lets, the Minister for Climate Change has issued a letter to Heads of Planning outlining the changes to the Use Classes Order and General Permitted Development Order that empower local planning authorities to control additional second homes and short-term lets where they have local evidence of negative impacts on the sustainability of communities.