Welsh subordinate legislation consolidation and review - Responses to questions relating to use as a Betting Office: Consultation - summary of responses

Following a consultation which proposed amendments to the Use Classes Order 1987 and the GPDO a Welsh Government publication announces that use as a betting office will be removed from use class A2 and be specified in art.3(6) as a unique use as part of the Use Classes (Amendment) (Wales) Order 2022. The GPDO (Amendment) (Wales) Order 2022 also specifies changes of use of a betting office.