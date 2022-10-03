Building to net zero: costing carbon in construction: Government Response to the Committee's First Report: Third Special Report of Session 2022-23
An Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) special report sets out the Government's response to its report "Building to net zero: costing carbon in construction", in which the Government gives a statement of intent to tackle emissions from the UK's built environment.
