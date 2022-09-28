Council cuts homes target and green belt release in draft plan following Truss’s ‘Stalinist housing targets’ comments

A council has voted to cut the homes target and the level of green belt release in its draft local plan to “reflect" the pronouncements made by the Prime Minister Liz Truss during the Tory leadership campaign, including her aversion to “top-down, Whitehall-inspired Stalinist housing targets”.

by Michael Donnelly
The new Prime Minister Liz Truss (pic: UK Parliament)
The new Prime Minister Liz Truss (pic: UK Parliament)

