Planning (Scotland) Act 2019 (Commencement No.9 and Saving and Transitional Provisions) Regulations 2022

The effect of these provisions is to: extend planning authorities' discretionary powers to decline to determine certain planning applications, and to require that Scottish Ministers publish guidance on what constitutes a 'similar application' and 'significant change' for these purposes; alter the arrangements for setting the duration of planning permission and the time periods for applying for approval of matters specified in conditions; and amend the procedures for serving, objecting to and confirming completion notices.