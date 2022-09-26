New investment zones will 'relax key national and local policy requirements’, says government
The government’s new deregulatory investment zones will “relax key national and local policy requirements”, introduce "a new faster and more streamlined consent to grant planning permission", and will “focus developer contributions on essential infrastructure requirements”, according to a guidance document.
