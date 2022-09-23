Government announces new bill to speed infrastructure delivery and moots judicial review changes
The government is to publish new legislation to “unpick” planning restrictions and accelerate the delivery of infrastructure projects across England, including onshore wind, and is to consider changing the judicial review system “to avoid claims which cause unnecessary delays”, the chancellor has announced.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.