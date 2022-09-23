On the latest edition of Planning magazine’s Room 106 podcast, three experts review Truss’ initial comments that suggest change may be afoot. In an extended Deep Dive section, sponsored by law firm Shoosmiths, they explore what planning might look like under the UK’s new prime minister.



Host Richard Garlick, editor of Planning Resource, noted Truss’ stated desire to abolish what she has referred to as “Stalinist” targets, and her promise to put power “back in local councillors’ hands”.

The panel agreed this was the sort of soundbite one might expect when attempting to garner votes during a leadership contest. Chris Rumfitt, founder and CEO of corporate comms specialist, Field Consulting, suggested that abolishing housing targets outright “would be disastrous for housing delivery”.



“I suspect this is more about changing how housing targets are arrived at, potentially ending the standard method,” Rumfitt said. “Given the government's number one priority is growth, growth, growth, I don't think stymying housing deliveries fits with that”.



Karen Howard, a partner at Shoosmiths, argued that the government nonetheless “needs to think a bit more about local community needs”, and that the UK would benefit from more focus on the type of housing being provided, rather than just having a straightforward target.



On Truss’ suggestion that the UK needs to be “building up more”, Ike Ijeh, head of housing, architecture and urban space at the think tank, Policy Exchange, agreed that densification is the way forward. But he added: “If she [Truss] thinks that loads more tall buildings scattered across the country is going to solve the housing crisis…then I don't think that's going to work. “We have to get intelligent about what delivering density means, and understand that it's not just about plonking tower buildings everywhere.”



Garlick highlighted that at her first Prime Minister's Questions, Truss said she expected the Levelling Up minister to look into whether it is “too easy for local councils to be overruled by the Planning Inspectorate [PINS]”.



“I think that what Liz Truss is referring to is soundness in local plan-making, and making sure that local plans don't fail on this basis, when there are certain areas that could be worked on for plans to succeed,” said Howard: “I don’t think PINS are always at fault. I think what she's trying to say is that more proactive work needs to happen so that PINS can guide local authorities through the local plan system rather than reject matters.”



Another Truss proposal during her leadership campaign was the creation of low-tax ‘opportunity zones’, which would become hubs for innovation and enterprise. Rumfitt recalled a conversation with Truss a few years ago about a similar concept; free ports. “She was a huge enthusiast for those, continues to be, and they progressed. I think she'll probably put a bit more oomph into the development of those,” he said, adding that opportunity zones fit into much the same agenda.



This could be an encouraging move, Ijeh suggested, citing London’s Isle of Dogs and Liverpool’s Albert Dock as “good examples of that principle of opportunity zoning leading to good growth and good development”. He added that the mechanisms and policies enabling such zones exist already, and that the frequency with which they are applied is where Truss should see an opportunity.



The panel went on to discuss the difficult political calculations Truss - who has already made pro-fracking remarks, and expressed concerns around land being used for solar farms - will now have to make when it comes to the environment, especially given trends around public sentiment on the topic.



On the subject of sustainability, Ijeh said it was vital for the UK to “get intelligent about how we retrofit existing housing and ensure that new housing is as energy efficient as possible when it goes onto the market”.



Howard expressed a hope for clarity or simplification on how the Habitats Regulations and laws around nutrient neutrality will be applied in post-Brexit Britain, believing it to be fundamental to the delivery of more housing. “There’s a lot to be done,” Howard said. “It needs to be done quickly; that would solve at least some of the current housing crisis.”



If Truss can indeed begin to make inroads into solving the housing crisis, and come up with smart planning policies that balance her growth agenda with environmental imperatives, these would be significant achievements. Whether or not the planning sector can be optimistic that she can make that happen remains, at this stage, up in the air.