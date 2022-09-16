Leicester City FC stadium extension scheme approved despite 'unacceptable' tower blocks

Plans have been approved for an extension of Leicester City Football Club's King Power stadium, increasing capacity from 32,300 to 40,000 and delivering a new mixed-use element with two new towers rising up to 73 metres, despite "concern" from planners over the "unacceptable" massing created by the two buildings.

by Michael Donnelly
New residential and commercial towers at Leicester's King Power stadium
New residential and commercial towers at Leicester's King Power stadium (Image: Leicester City FC)

