Leicester City FC stadium extension scheme approved despite 'unacceptable' tower blocks
Plans have been approved for an extension of Leicester City Football Club's King Power stadium, increasing capacity from 32,300 to 40,000 and delivering a new mixed-use element with two new towers rising up to 73 metres, despite "concern" from planners over the "unacceptable" massing created by the two buildings.
