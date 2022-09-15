Four ways of making councillors more accountable for poor decisions, by Catriona Riddell

A requirement for elected members to personally defend appeals against refusals made against officer recommendation, automatic sanctions for predetermined decision-making and more transparency about the financial risks of refusals could all help to stop political considerations from causing unsound planning judgments.

by Catriona Riddell
Catriona Riddell
Catriona Riddell

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.