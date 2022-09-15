Four ways of making councillors more accountable for poor decisions, by Catriona Riddell
A requirement for elected members to personally defend appeals against refusals made against officer recommendation, automatic sanctions for predetermined decision-making and more transparency about the financial risks of refusals could all help to stop political considerations from causing unsound planning judgments.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.