What the appointment of Simon Clarke as housing secretary means for the government's planning agenda
The new housing secretary Simon Clarke is an advocate of devolving power to local areas who is unlikely to embark on radical planning changes, commentators suggest. But they expect that a key priority for him will be revising national policy to set out a new method for councils to assess their local housing need.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.