Natural England lifts nutrient neutrality advice in Kent council area

The government's environmental adviser has agreed to lift its 'nutrient neutrality' advice in an area of Kent that has been blocking plans for new development, after agreeing with the local authority that outputs from a wastewater treatment works would be unlikely to have a significant impact on a protected wetlands site.

by Michael Donnelly
Dover, England (Credit: Veni c/o Getty Images)
Dover, England (Credit: Veni c/o Getty Images)

