Government pledges wide-ranging consultation on reforms to environmental assessment regimes

The government's proposed replacement of the existing EU-based environmental assessment regimes will be subject to consultations and "conceptual roundtables and expert policy forums", according to a government minister, who also revealed that the new system would involve a "streamlined pre-consent process" to allow more time for "post-consent monitoring".

by Michael Donnelly
Parliament (pic: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Lauren - geograph.org.uk/p/7107654)
Parliament (pic: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Lauren - geograph.org.uk/p/7107654)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.