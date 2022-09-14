Herts council complains of ‘impossible situation’ as inspector holds firm over proposed housing target

A Hertfordshire council has said that a planning inspector has put it in an "impossible situation" after advising that the authority's emerging local plan had not identified sufficient land to meet the borough's housing requirements, necessitating the release of additional green belt land for new homes.

by Michael Donnelly
Welwyn Hatfield Council offices (pic: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © David Lally - geograph.org.uk/p/1173018)
Welwyn Hatfield Council offices (pic: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © David Lally - geograph.org.uk/p/1173018)

