Government failing to comply with law over environmental assessment reform, says watchdog

The government has “failed to comply with environmental law” in relation to its legal obligation to publish a series of reports on the workings of the environmental assessment regimes and has also failed to set out the “substantive evidence base that presents the case for wholesale reform” of these regimes, says the new national green watchdog.

by Michael Donnelly
Development: Government proposing new EOR system to replace EIA/SEA regimes (pic: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Mat Fascione - geograph.org.uk/p/6442525)

