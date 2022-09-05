Area of London's green belt allocated for development has grown 21% year-on-year, report claims
The amount of green belt land in and around London that is allocated for development in adopted and emerging local plans has risen 21 per cent in a year, according to a report by a conservation campaign group, which claims that "any genuine local housing and development needs can readily be met on previously developed sites".
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.