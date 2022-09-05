Development corporation reform: technical consultation response
Following consultation on reforming the legislative framework for development corporations, the Government has responded by stating they plan to legislate, via the Levelling-up and Regeneration Bill, to enable local areas to establish a locally-led Urban Development Corporation (UDC) and ensure all forms of development corporations can access plan-making and development management powers.
