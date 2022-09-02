Ten key things that happened in the past week

Ten of the biggest news stories from the past week, including the government declaring it will speed up decisions on Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects, a council withdrawing from an appeal as it would have been “defending the indefensible” and criticism of the housing secretary’s reaction when a council withdrew its “sound” local plan

New Brighton lighthouse is pictured at sunset, in New Brighton, at the mouth of the river Mersey. Image: Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty
