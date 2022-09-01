Inspector indicates approval for plan update despite time horizon not meeting NPPF minimum
An inspector has indicated that an authority’s partial local plan update is likely to be found sound, subject to a series of main modifications, despite the fact that its strategic policies do not look forward for the minimum 15 year period specified by the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF).
