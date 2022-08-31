Inspector finds council cannot show the five year housing land supply needed to retain full planning control
An inspector has concluded that an authority is unable to demonstrate a five year supply of housing, despite it stating a figure of more than five years, after expressing concerns about the deliverability of a number of large sites and finding that some expired permissions had been included in the council’s pipeline.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.