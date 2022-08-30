Flood risk and coastal change
Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities guidance advises on how to take account of and address the risks associated with flooding and coastal change in the planning process, updated to bring it up to date and in line with the latest policy position on flood risk introduced in the updates to the National Planning Policy Framework in 2018 and 2021.
