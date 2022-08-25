Ten key things that happened in the past week
Ten of the biggest news stories from the past week, including prime ministerial favourite Liz Truss saying she will scrap the requirement for nutrient neutrality for planning applications, MPs saying the levelling up bill lacks detail on planning and a councillor being removed from a planning committee for sharing a document which was not part of the planning papers.
