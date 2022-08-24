Limited early delivery counts against large-scale housing scheme
A reporter denied permission in principle for 280 homes on farmland on the edge of a town in West Lothian, ruling an only modest contribution to a substantial shortfall in housing land supply did not justify a greenfield development out of keeping with the character of the settlement and local area and with poor sustainable transport connections.
