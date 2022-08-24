Former DLUHC minister calls for next PM to create development corporation to overrule ‘failing’ Labour inner and east London councils

A former Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities minister has called for the new prime minister to “channel Thatcher and Heseltine” and create a new development corporation in the capital as part of a new “radical approach” to the “chronic housing problem”.

by Samantha Eckford
Neil O'Brien MP (Pic: UK Parliament)
Neil O'Brien MP (Pic: UK Parliament)

