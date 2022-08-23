Room 106, ep20: The implications of more plan-making delays, why a man cave has landed an accountant in jail, and what is behind the latest spate of big consultancy takeovers
Listen as the Planning team covers the most important planning news of the past fortnight, takes a deep dive into why North American firms are buying up big UK consultancies and looks at which story has piqued our readers' interest
