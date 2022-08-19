Urban extension onto best Scottish farmland unjustified
A reporter refused a proposal for 245 houses including 25 per cent affordable on agricultural land on the edge of a town in Scotland, finding adverse impacts relating to main road noise and the setting of a country park arising from poor design and layout overriding the benefit of addressing a shortfall in housing land supply and a national policy presumption in favour.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.