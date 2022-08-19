Supreme Court grants permission to appeal in legal battle over new oil drilling in Surrey Hills
The Supreme Court will consider whether emissions from the downstream use of fossil fuels should be the subject of environmental impact assessment after it granted permission to appeal in a controversial case over new oil drilling near the Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.