Supreme Court grants permission to appeal in legal battle over new oil drilling in Surrey Hills

The Supreme Court will consider whether emissions from the downstream use of fossil fuels should be the subject of environmental impact assessment after it granted permission to appeal in a controversial case over new oil drilling near the Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

by Shosha Adie and Toby Porter
Ranmore Common in Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty on the North Downs, looking south towards Wotton, Westcott and Dorking. Image: Loop Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Ranmore Common in Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty on the North Downs, looking south towards Wotton, Westcott and Dorking. Image: Loop Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.