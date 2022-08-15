Transport secretary backs new 9km Norfolk dual carriageway despite recognising climate impacts

The transport secretary has given the go-ahead to a 9km road widening project in Norfolk after concluding that the project's benefits, including its support for local housing delivery, outweighed a rise in greenhouse gas emissions, a "significant" adverse effect on bats, and other negative environmental impacts.

by Michael Donnelly
A stretch of the existing A47 (PIC: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © David Dixon - geograph.org.uk/p/4726374)
A stretch of the existing A47 (PIC: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © David Dixon - geograph.org.uk/p/4726374)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.