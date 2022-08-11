The fall-out from the scrapping of one of England’s last strategic plans
Work on one of England’s few remaining strategic plans has halted after councils in Oxfordshire failed to agree on long-term housing targets. Observers say the move indicates both central government’s and local authorities’ lack of interest in strategic planning, and worry that local plans in the county may now be delayed.
