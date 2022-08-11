The fall-out from the scrapping of one of England’s last strategic plans

Work on one of England’s few remaining strategic plans has halted after councils in Oxfordshire failed to agree on long-term housing targets. Observers say the move indicates both central government’s and local authorities’ lack of interest in strategic planning, and worry that local plans in the county may now be delayed.

by Ben Kochan
Oxford from the air. Image: Getty
Oxford from the air. Image: Getty

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.