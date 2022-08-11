Heritage harm strengthens case against major development
A proposed major development of 188 dwellings including 76 affordable homes and 3568 sqm of flexible employment space on farmland outside a key service village in Essex failed to secure permission when an inspector found the national policy presumption in favour of sustainable development disengaged by harm to the setting of eleven heritage assets.
