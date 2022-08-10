Why an electricity connection logjam has prompted housing delivery fears among London councils and developers

A hold-up to housing developments in west London due to electricity capacity problems could "affect the delivery of thousands of much-needed homes", according to the mayor, and has prompted fears among housebuilders. Councils say they are also worried about hitting their housing delivery and land supply targets.

by Toby Porter
An electricity substation. Image: Getty
An electricity substation. Image: Getty

