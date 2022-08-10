Why an electricity connection logjam has prompted housing delivery fears among London councils and developers
A hold-up to housing developments in west London due to electricity capacity problems could "affect the delivery of thousands of much-needed homes", according to the mayor, and has prompted fears among housebuilders. Councils say they are also worried about hitting their housing delivery and land supply targets.
